Cardiovascular Diseases

ESC: AI Can Identify Cardiovascular Conditions From Routine Mammograms

Areas under curve were 0.79, 0.78, and 0.86 for hypertension, ischemic heart disease, and cerebrovascular accident, respectively
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
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