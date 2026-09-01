Cardiovascular Diseases

ESC: Artificial Sweetener Linked to Increased Risk for Major Cardiovascular Events

Findings show increased long-term risk of xylitol in the general population
sweetener
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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