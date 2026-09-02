Cardiovascular Diseases

ESC: Atorvastatin Lowers Cardiovascular Event Risk in Older Adults Without Clinical CVD

Risk reduced for primary cardiovascular event, but no reduction seen in risk for death from any cause, dementia, or persistent physical disability
medicine pills in packs
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Seniors
Heart Attack Prevention
Conference News
Mortality
Dementia
Statins
Lipitor
Preventive Medicine
Disability
Cardiovascular
logo
www.healthday.com