Cardiovascular Diseases

ESC: ECG Monitoring Does Not Reduce Syncope Episodes Over One Year

ECG monitoring linked to detection of clinically significant cardiac arrhythmia in more patients and earlier detection of arrhythmia
heart rate
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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