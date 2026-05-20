Cardiovascular Diseases

ESC: Mortality Increased for Patients With Heart Failure and Low BMI, High Waist-to-Hip Ratio

Patients with low BMI/high WHR had predominantly inflammatory profile and worst clinical outcomes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Inflammation
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Mortality
Body Fat
Heart Failure
Biomarkers
BMI
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