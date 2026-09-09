Cardiovascular Diseases

ESC: Prostate Cancer Patients Benefit From Routine Cardiology Referral

Improved outcomes mostly attributable to lower cholesterol among those with routine referral to cardiovascular specialist
cholesterol heart disease arrhythmia afib heart failure
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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