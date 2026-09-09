Cardiovascular Diseases

ESC: Short-Term Temperature Extremes Linked to Heart Failure Hospitalization

Cold spells and lower ambient temperature exposures linked to increased heart failure hospitalization risk during cold season
patient hospital
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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