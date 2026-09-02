Cardiovascular Diseases

ESC: Silent Atherosclerosis Present in 57.1 Percent of Adults Aged 18 to 70

Silent atherosclerosis present in 8.7 and 6.7 percent of men and women aged 18 to 29 years and increases with age
cholesterol plaque in artery
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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