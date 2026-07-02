Cardiovascular Diseases

ESC: Survey Finds Gaps in Cardio-Oncology Training

Findings also show consensus recognizing the importance of cardio­-oncology principles
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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