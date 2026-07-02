ESC: Survey Finds Gaps in Cardio-Oncology Training

THURSDAY, July 2, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- There are gaps in cardio-oncology education during medical school, residency, and in structured institutional programs, according to a study presented at the annual conference of the European Society of Cardiology's (ESC) Council of Cardio-Oncology, held from June 19 to 20 in Vienna.Massimiliano Camilli, from the Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli in Rome, and colleagues conducted an international survey to assess the current state of cardio-oncology training opportunities and perceived needs among health care professionals. Analysis included 398 cardiologists, cardiology residents, and other health care professionals treating patients with cancer. The researchers found that only 10 percent of respondents reported exposure to cardio-oncology during medical school, and 17 percent during residency. More than seven in 10 respondents indicated no structured cardio-oncology training opportunities at their institution and only 19 percent reported national cardio-oncology programs available to them. Nearly three-quarters of respondents (72 percent) identified the ESC and national cardiac societies as the main stakeholders responsible for developing educational initiatives. Preferred formats included fellowships at centers of excellence (56 percent) and webinars (53 percent) as learning formats. Most believed (over 85 percent) that all general cardiologists should be familiar with key cardio-oncology principles, including diagnosis and risk stratification of cardiotoxicity. There were differences across respondents' training status, work setting (academic versus nonacademic), country, and sex. "Improving cardio-oncology education is a must — across all stages of medical training and all specialties involved — to enable prevention and early management of cardiovascular complications in patients with cancer," Camilli said in a statement. Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter