Female Bodybuilders Face High Rates of Sudden Cardiac Death

FRIDAY, Oct. 24, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Sudden cardiac death is responsible for nearly one-third of deaths in young, female bodybuilders worldwide, according to a study published online Oct. 20 in European Heart Journal.Marco Vecchiato, from University of Padova in Italy, and colleagues examined mortality rates among 9,447 unique female athletes participating in 700 International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation events from 2005 to 2020.The researchers identified 32 deaths (mean age, 42.7 years), with most deceased athletes from North America (14 people). Among the 24 cases with a specific cause of death identified, 19 were categorized as sudden deaths and five as nonsudden deaths. Seven deaths were traumatic. Ten sudden cardiac deaths were identified (31 percent of total deaths) at an average age of 42.2 years. Only two athletes had autopsy reports available, with one case showing no apparent cardiac abnormalities and the other showing histopathological findings consistent with myocarditis. Toxicological analyses of both athletes showed performance-enhancing drug abuse, which was also documented in at least two additional deceased athletes."For clinicians, especially those working in sports medicine and sports cardiology, these findings underscore the need for proactive screening and counseling, even in young and seemingly healthy female athletes," Vecchiato said in a statement. "These individuals may not perceive themselves as at risk, but the data suggest otherwise."