Cardiovascular Diseases

Field-Based Programs Can Improve Hypertension Control in the Homeless

Decrease seen in patients' mean systolic and diastolic BP and increase reported in number of patients with hypertension control
homeless man washing face
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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High Blood Pressure
Blood Pressure
Death
Homelessness
Social Determinants of Health
Disability
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