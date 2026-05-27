Cardiovascular Diseases

Food Preservatives Linked to Hypertension, Cardiovascular Disease

Authors say findings support recommendations for nonprocessed and minimally processed foods
Food Preservatives Linked to Hypertension, Cardiovascular Disease
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
High Blood Pressure
Food Additives
Food and Nutrition
Processed Foods
Cardiovascular
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