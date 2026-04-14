Cardiovascular Diseases

Food Supplementation Feasible, Well Accepted for Patients Recently Hospitalized With Heart Failure

Food supplementation not associated with improvement in primary clinical outcomes, but researcher notes improvement in health-related quality of life
food meals
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Failure
Food and Nutrition
Hospitalization

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