Cardiovascular Diseases

Functional Decline Precedes Cardiovascular Disease Events by Many Years

Frailty, lower intrinsic capacity, and poorer health-related quality of life seen up to a decade earlier
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Aging
Frailty
Heart Disease
Physical Health
Cardiovascular
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