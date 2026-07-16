Cardiovascular Diseases

Global Findings Indicate Breast Cancer and A-Fib Incidence Frequently Overlap

Smoking and alcohol use linked to higher rates of both breast cancer and atrial fibrillation incidence
atrial fibrillation stethoscope heart
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Breast Cancer
Atrial Fibrillation
Global Health
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