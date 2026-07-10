Cardiovascular Diseases

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Linked to Lower Mortality, Amputation Rate in PAD and Type 2 Diabetes

Significantly lower mortality, hospitalization, revascularization, major and minor amputation rates seen with GLP-1 RA therapy
GLP-1 Medications, Ozempic, Wegovy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Type 2 Diabetes
Amputation
Mortality
Peripheral Artery Disease
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Hospitalization
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