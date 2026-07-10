GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Linked to Lower Mortality, Amputation Rate in PAD and Type 2 Diabetes

FRIDAY, July 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) and type 2 diabetes, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) are associated with lower rates of mortality, hospitalization, revascularization, and amputation, according to a study published online July 1 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.Akiva Rosenzveig, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study involving patients with PAD and type 2 diabetes prescribed GLP-1 RAs or metformin. To account for confounding, propensity score matching was performed; in the overall group with PAD, 2,133 patients per cohort were analyzed after matching.The researchers found that GLP-1 RA therapy was associated with lower mortality (10.31 versus 14.49 percent), hospitalization (69.3 versus 74.7 percent), revascularization (4.69 versus 7.27 percent), major amputation rates (2.30 versus 4.36 percent), and minor amputation rates (4.03 versus 6.42 percent) at five years (hazard ratios, 0.74, 0.87, 0.64, 0.52, and 0.63, respectively). The groups had similar rates of major adverse cardiovascular events, myocardial infarction, stroke, and major adverse kidney events."Our findings indicate these medications may improve long-term health for people with PAD, in addition to managing blood sugar and weight loss," coauthor Aravinda Nanjundappa, M.D., also from the Cleveland Clinic, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter