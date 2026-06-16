Cardiovascular Diseases

Guidance Developed for Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Syndrome

CKM syndrome staging recommended for youth and adults to prevent progression, tailor therapy, and reduce CV events and loss of kidney function
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Metabolic Syndrome
Guideline
Cardiovascular
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