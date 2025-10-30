Cardiovascular Diseases

Guidance Updated for CPR and Emergency Cardiovascular Care

Specific recommendations made for adult, pediatric, neonatal life support; resuscitation education; systems of care
EMS EMT emergency CPR child
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Emergencies
Cpr
Guideline
Choking
Cardiovascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com