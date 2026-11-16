MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Healthy sleep may mitigate the brain health impact of cardiometabolic disease (CMD) risk factors, according to a study published online Nov. 4 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.Yuyang Miao, Ph.D., from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues examined whether healthy sleep supports cognitive and brain health in people with CMD. The analysis included 408,977 adults identified from the U.K. Biobank, including 34,913 with brain magnetic resonance imaging. At baseline, 54,017 (13.2 percent) participants had at least one CMD.The researchers found that performance in global cognition (β = 0.02), verbal/numeric reasoning (β = 0.07), and processing speed (β = 0.07) was significantly higher among individuals with CMD and a healthy sleep pattern than those with CMD and a poor sleep pattern. Using neuroimaging, individuals with CMD and a healthy sleep pattern showed significantly larger total brain volume (β = 0.22), gray matter volume (β = 0.23), and white matter volume (β = 0.19) versus those with CMD and a poor sleep pattern."Our findings suggest that healthy sleep may help offset some of the adverse consequences of cardiometabolic disease for the brain," coauthor Abigail Dove, Ph.D., also from the Karolinska Institutet, said in a statement. "This is meaningful because for most people, improving sleep is an accessible and achievable goal."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter