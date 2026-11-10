Cardiovascular Diseases

High Indoor Radon Levels Tied to Higher Risk for Heart Failure

Findings seen in postmenopausal women followed for 16 years
heart chest pain woman
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Environment
Women's Health
Heart Failure
Radon