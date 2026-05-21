Cardiovascular Diseases

Highest Odds of Poor Overall AHA Life's Essential 8 Score Seen in Perimenopause

Perimenopausal women also have higher odds of poor lipid score and poor glucose score compared with premenopausal women
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Journal
Heart Health
Women's Health
Menopause
Cardiovascular
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