HRS: Atrial Arrhythmia Recurrence Lower in Persistent A-Fib With Pulsed Field Ablation Versus Antiarrhythmics

MONDAY, May 4, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with persistent atrial fibrillation, receipt of pulsed field ablation (PFA) is associated with a significantly lower risk for recurrence of atrial arrhythmia compared with antiarrhythmic-drug therapy receipt, according to a study published online April 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society, held from April 23 to 26 in Chicago.Oussama M. Wazni, M.D., from the Cleveland Clinic, and colleagues conducted an international, randomized trial involving patients with previously untreated persistent atrial fibrillation. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either PFA performed with a pentaspline catheter or antiarrhythmic-drug therapy (207 and 103 patients, respectively). An additional group of patients (PFA-assigned) underwent PFA for analysis of the primary safety end point alone (device- and procedure-related serious adverse events).The researchers found that 56 and 30 percent of the patients in the PFA and antiarrhythmic-drug groups, respectively, had treatment success at 12 months (hazard ratio for composite treatment failure [a lack of short- and long-term success], 0.46). A primary safety end point occurred in 5.1 percent of the 257 patients in the combined PFA group (both randomized and PFA-assigned groups). Serious adverse events occurred in 25 and 21 percent of patients in the PFA and antiarrhythmic-drug groups, respectively, at 12 months."With continuous rhythm monitoring by an insertable device, the trial demonstrated that initial treatment with PFA resulted in a lower burden of detected atrial arrhythmia recurrence over one-year follow-up compared to initial treatment with antiarrhythmic drugs," Wazni said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Boston Scientific, which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter