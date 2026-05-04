Cardiovascular Diseases

HRS: Atrial Arrhythmia Recurrence Lower in Persistent A-Fib With Pulsed Field Ablation Versus Antiarrhythmics

A larger percentage of patients in PFA group had treatment success at 12 months compared with those receiving antiarrhythmic-drug therapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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