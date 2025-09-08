Cardiovascular Diseases

hsCRP Can ID Cardiovascular Risk in Women Without Modifiable Risk Factors

High levels of hsCRP indicates risk in women without any of the four standard modifiable cardiovascular risk factors
woman heart
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Heart Health
Stroke
Women's Health
Heart Disease
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular
Biomarkers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com