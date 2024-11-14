Incidence of Dyslipidemia Elevated During COVID-19 Pandemic

THURSDAY, Nov. 14, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- There was an increase in dyslipidemia incidence during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with the prepandemic period, according to a study published online Sept. 12 in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Valentina Trimarco, from Federico II University in Naples, Italy, and colleagues conducted a six-year longitudinal study to examine the broader effects of COVID-19 on the incidence of dyslipidemia in a real-world population of 228,266 individuals. Dyslipidemia incidence was compared during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020 to 2022) to the prepandemic period (2017 to 2019), with follow-up of at least 1,095 days (21,349,215 person-years).

The researchers found that the risk for developing dyslipidemia was increased during the COVID-19 period compared with the pre-COVID-19 period (odds ratio, 1.29), after adjustment for comorbidities in a multivariate analysis.

"The main finding of our study is the observation that the increased risk of dyslipidemia during the COVID-19 pandemic involved not only patients who had severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection but the whole population," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text