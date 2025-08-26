Incidence of Hemodynamic Valve Deterioration 6.2 Percent After TAVI

TUESDAY, Aug. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), the incidence of one-year hemodynamic valve deterioration (HVD) was 6.2 percent, according to a study published online Aug. 12 in the Annals of Thoracic Surgery.Eishan Ashwat, M.D., from the University of Pittsburgh, and colleagues conducted a retrospective, single-institution cohort study of consecutive TAVIs from 2012 to 2022 to examine the incidence, risk factors, and midterm outcomes associated with HVD one year after TAVI. HVD was defined according to the Valve Academic Research Consortium 3 definition.Overall, 4,317 patients underwent TAVI during the study period; 2,123 had complete one-year echocardiographic follow-up. The researchers found that at one year after TAVI, 131 (6.2 percent) exhibited echocardiographic evidence of HVD. Compared with patients without HVD, patients with HVD at one year after TAVI were significantly younger and more likely to have smaller aortic annuli (23 versus 24 mm). Larger implanted valve size was protective against one-year HVD in multivariate regression (odds ratio [OR], 0.88); prior aortic valve replacement was associated with a higher risk for one-year HVD (OR, 2.15). In patients with HVD versus patients without HVD, the five-year cumulative incidence of aortic valve reintervention was significantly higher (2.3 versus 0.6 percent)."As TAVI is increasingly used in younger and healthier patients, our findings suggest a need to carefully consider valve sizing and long-term durability," Ashwat said in a statement. "Early identification of hemodynamic deterioration may serve as a key predictor of future reintervention and patient outcomes."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter