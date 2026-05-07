Integrated Polygenic Risk Scores ID Risk for Eight Cardiovascular Conditions

THURSDAY, May 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Integrated polygenic risk scores (PRS) can estimate the risk for eight cardiovascular conditions, according to a study published online April 29 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.Anika Misra, from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and colleagues analyzed genotype and clinical data from 245,394 All of Us Research Program participants to develop and validate integrated PRS for eight cardiovascular conditions. An elastic-net approach (PRSmix) was used to combine publicly available PRS for eight traits: coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation, type 2 diabetes, venous thromboembolism (VTE), thoracic aortic aneurysm (TAA), extreme hypertension, severe hypercholesterolemia, and elevated lipoprotein(a).The researchers found that integrated PRS demonstrated robust discrimination and appropriate calibration across the eight cardiovascular traits among 53,306 genotyped participants. Comparing high genetic risk versus average risk yielded odds ratios of 3.7 for coronary artery disease, 3.1 for type 2 diabetes, 3.0 for atrial fibrillation, 1.9 for VTE, 1.7 for TAA, 2.1 for hypertension, 4.1 for hypercholesterolemia, and 41.0 for lipoprotein(a). Risk classification was improved by incorporating integrated PRS into clinical models, while significant associations with incident cardiovascular outcomes were confirmed in prospective analyses."Our goal is to provide clinicians and patients with actionable, understandable information about their genetic risk for common cardiovascular diseases," co-senior author Aniruddh Patel, M.D., from Mass General Brigham Heart and Vascular Institute, said in a statement. "The tool already provides meaningful insight into cardiovascular risk, and we plan to continuously refine it as new genetic evidence emerges."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter