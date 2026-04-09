Cardiovascular Diseases

Irregular Bedtime Tied to Increased 10-Year Cardiovascular Health Risk

Regularity of wearable device-determined sleep timing (bedtime, wake-up time, and sleep midpoint) predicts incident MACE
Young lady resting in her bed, midnight time shown on alarm clock, night dreams
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Mortality
Sleep
Cardiovascular

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