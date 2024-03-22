LE8 Can Improve Future Heart Health in Women With History of Complicated Pregnancy

FRIDAY, March 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Among women with a history of adverse pregnancy outcomes (APOs), maintaining better cardiovascular health is associated with a significantly lower risk for incident cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Epidemiology and Prevention/Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health 2024 Scientific Sessions, held from March 18 to 21 in Chicago.

Frank Qian, M.D., M.P.H., from the Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, and colleagues evaluated the association between Life's Essential 8 (LE8) and incident CVD in women with a history of APOs. The analysis included 2,263 participants with a prior diagnosis of an APO (e.g., hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, gestational diabetes, placental abruption, small for gestational age, or preterm birth) and 107,260 parous participants without a history of APOs, all free from CVD at baseline.

The researchers found that at a mean 13.5 years of follow-up, compared with women in the bottom tertile of the LE8 score, those in the top tertile had a lower incidence of total CVD, coronary heart disease, and atrial fibrillation. There was a significant interaction observed between a history of APOs, LE8 score, and incident CVD. Women with a prior APO who maintained a high LE8 score had a similar CVD risk as those without APO with a high LE8 score. However, excess CVD risk was seen for women with intermediate or low LE8 scores.

"We need to encourage health care professionals to integrate Life's Essential 8 into clinical practice to improve heart health in women with and without pregnancy-related disorders," Nieca Goldberg, M.D., an American Heart Association volunteer expert not involved with the study, said in a statement.

