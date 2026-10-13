Cardiovascular Diseases

Lifetime Risk for Heart Failure High and Increasing

Heart failure increasingly affecting younger adults, with hospitalization rates elevated among those younger than 65 years
Heart Failure - Printed Diagnosis on Red Background with Blurred Text, Composition of Pills, Syringe and Stethoscope
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
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High Blood Pressure
Obesity
Mortality
Heart Failure
Cardiometabolic
Risk Factors
Cardiovascular
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