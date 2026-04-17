Cardiovascular Diseases

Loneliness Linked to Degenerative Valvular Heart Disease

Unhealthy lifestyles are significant mediators between loneliness and incident degenerative VHD
loneliness sadness depression
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Loneliness
Heart Disease
Heart Valves
Stenosis
Cardiovascular
Social Isolation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com