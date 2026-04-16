Cardiovascular Diseases

Long-Term Excess Weight Increases Cardiovascular Risk More Than at a Single Time Point

Risk is strongest in younger individuals
obese overweight doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Obesity
Overweight
Cardiovascular

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