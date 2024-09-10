Low-Dose Triple-Pill Protocol Lowers BP in Black Africans With Hypertension

TUESDAY, Sept. 10, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For Black African adults with uncontrolled hypertension, a low-dose triple-pill protocol achieves better blood pressure lowering and control than standard care, according to a study published online Aug. 31 in the Journal of the American Medical Association to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2024, held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 in London.

Dike B. Ojji, Ph.D., from the University of Abuja in Nigeria, and colleagues compared the effectiveness and safety of a novel low-dose triple-pill protocol with a standard-care protocol for lowering blood pressure in a trial conducted in public hospital-based family medicine clinics in Nigeria. Black African adults with uncontrolled hypertension who were untreated or receiving a single blood pressure-lowering drug were randomly assigned to low-dose triple-pill or standard-care protocols. The triple-pill protocol involved a novel combination of telmisartan, amlodipine, and indapamide in triple one-quarter, one-half, and standard doses; the standard-care protocol started with amlodipine.

The researchers found that at month 6, mean home systolic blood pressure was on average 31 and 26 mm Hg lower in the triple-pill and standard-care protocols, respectively. At month 6, in the triple-pill and standard-care protocols, clinical blood pressure control was 82 and 72 percent, respectively, and home blood pressure control was 62 versus 28 percent, respectively. None of the participants discontinued treatment due to adverse events.

"The results demonstrate that the World Health Organization goal to achieve greater than 80 percent blood pressure control in those treated for hypertension is possible in low-income settings," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to industry.

