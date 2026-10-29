Lower Serum Total Calcium Linked to Postdischarge Outcomes in HFpEF

THURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For hospitalized patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), low serum total calcium is associated with a reduced risk for heart failure readmission, all-cause mortality, and cardiovascular events after discharge, according to a study published online Sept. 28 in Biomedicines.Na Li, from The Central Hospital of Xiangtan in China, and colleagues examined the impact of low serum total calcium on the prognosis of hospitalized patients with HFpEF. The study included 9,322 patients with HFpEF, of whom 3,408 had low serum total calcium. A 1,000-day clinical follow-up was completed through telephone interviews, clinical follow-up, or community follow-up after discharge.The researchers found that low serum calcium was an independent risk factor for heart failure readmission, all-cause mortality, and cardiovascular events, with hazard ratios of 0.69, 0.85, and 0.65, respectively."For clinicians, these results suggest that baseline serum calcium monitoring may aid in comprehensive risk stratification," the authors write. "However, given the observational design and potential unmeasured confounders, these findings should not be interpreted as evidence to alter standard clinical practices regarding calcium homeostasis or electrolyte correction."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter