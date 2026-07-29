Cardiovascular Diseases

Machine Learning LDL-C Equation Comparable to Original Martin-Hopkins

New machine learning-based equation provides results comparable to those of original Martin-Hopkins method
Health check report chart showing high blood cholesterol with generic pack of statins tablets for treatment dyslipidemia on wood table. Health care and medical concept. Top view.
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Cholesterol
High Cholesterol
Diagnosis
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