Cardiovascular Diseases

Machine Learning Model IDs Heart Failure With Reduced Ejection Fraction Using Routine Lab Indicators

Findings show moderate discrimination between reduced and mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction
heart cardiovascular AI
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Heart Failure
Artificial Intelligence
Blood Test
Biomarkers
Deep Learning Model
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