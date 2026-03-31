Cardiovascular Diseases

Major Cardiovascular Event Risk Increased With Discontinuation of GLP-1 RAs in T2D

Discontinuing treatment for 0.5 years was associated with increased risk for major adverse cardiovascular events
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Type 2 Diabetes
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Cardiovascular

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