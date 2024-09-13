Many U.S. Adults With Uncontrolled HTN Are Unaware of HTN Status

FRIDAY, Sept. 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- More than half of adults with uncontrolled hypertension are unaware that they have hypertension, according to a study published online Sept. 11 in JAMA Network Open.

LaTonia C. Richardson, Ph.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues examined the prevalence of hypertension control cascade outcomes (hypertension awareness, treatment recommendations, and medication use) among individuals with uncontrolled hypertension in a weighted cross-sectional study using National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey data. Analyses included 3,129 U.S. adults with uncontrolled hypertension, resulting in a population estimate of 100.4 million adults.

The researchers found that a weighted percentage of 57.6 percent of the study participants were unaware that they had hypertension; 70.8 percent of those who were aware and met criteria for antihypertensive medication had uncontrolled hypertension despite taking medication. These negative outcomes were seen across demographic groups; younger adults and individuals engaged in health care had A notably high prevalence. Among an estimated 30.1 million adults aged 18 to 44 years with hypertension, weighted percentages of 91.8 percent among women and 94.3 percent among men had uncontrolled hypertension and 68.8 and 68.1 percent of women and men, respectively, were unaware of their hypertension status. About half (weighted percentage, 51.8 percent) with uncontrolled hypertension reporting two or more health care visits were unaware.

"These findings underscore the need for efforts to improve outcomes across levels of the hypertension control cascade," the authors write.

