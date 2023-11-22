Mean Platelet Volume Linked to Mortality in Peritoneal Dialysis Patients

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 22, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For patients treated with peritoneal dialysis (PD), mean platelet volume (MPV) is associated with all-cause mortality and cardiovascular mortality, according to a study published online Nov. 8 in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders.

Jianghai Wang, from the Dongying People's Hospital in China, and colleagues estimated the relationship between MPV and all-cause and cardiovascular mortality among 1,322 patients treated with PD. The associations were assessed in three models: Model 1 was unadjusted; model 2 was adjusted for age, gender, Charlson comorbidity index, diabetes, hypertension, premorbid cardiovascular diseases, body mass index, and antiplatelet medication; and model 3 had further adjustment for hemoglobin, albumin, triglyceride, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

A total of 360 deaths were recorded during a median follow-up of 50 months. The researchers found that the risk for all-cause mortality was considerably higher among patients with MPV ≥10.2 fL in all three models (hazard ratios, 0.68, 0.70, and 0.73, respectively). The risk for cardiovascular mortality was also higher among patients with MPV ≥10.2 fL in models 1, 2, and 3 (hazard ratios, 0.63, 0.66, and 0.69, respectively).

"Our findings suggest that high levels of MPV (MPV ≥10.2 fL) is an independent hazards and biological marker for all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in patients treated with PD," the authors write.

