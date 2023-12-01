Mechanical Thrombectomy Safe, Effective for High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism

FRIDAY, Dec. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Mechanical thrombectomy (MT) is safe and effective in real-world, high-risk patients with pulmonary embolism (PE), according to a study published online Oct. 31 in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions.

James M. Horowitz, M.D., from the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, and colleagues assessed the safety and effectiveness of MT for high-risk PE. The analysis included 63 real-world, high-risk patients identified through the multicenter FlowTriever All-comer Registry for Patient Safety and Hemodynamics study.

The researchers found that 47.6 percent of patients showed a systolic blood pressure <90 mm Hg, 46.0 percent required vasopressors, and 6.3 percent experienced cardiac arrest. At baseline, 72.6 percent of patients were tachycardic, 54.5 percent showed elevated lactate levels of ≥2.5 mM, and 42.9 percent showed a depressed cardiac index of <2 L/min/m2. Heart rate improved immediately after MT to 93.5 beats per minute. Twenty-five patients (42.4 percent) did not require an overnight stay in the intensive care unit. No mortalities or major adverse events occurred through 48 hours, and at 30-day follow-up, no mortalities occurred.

"Our findings highlight the effectiveness of mechanical thrombectomy as a first-line treatment for high-risk pulmonary embolism," Horowitz said in a statement. "By removing blood clots from the lungs, this procedure can rapidly restore blood flow and prevent fatal complications."

Several authors disclosed ties to the medical technology industry.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial