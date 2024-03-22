Mental Health Treatment Linked to Better Outcomes in CAD, Heart Failure

FRIDAY, March 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For individuals with coronary artery disease or heart failure and comorbid anxiety or depression, receipt of psychotherapy and antidepressant medication is associated with improved outcomes, according to a study published online March 20 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Cheryl N. Carmin, Ph.D., from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, and colleagues conducted a population-based, retrospective study to examine the association between psychotherapy or antidepressant medication prescription and health service utilization among 1,563 patients (mean age, 50.1 years) with coronary artery disease or heart failure and comorbid anxiety or depression.

The researchers found that individuals receiving both forms of mental health treatment were 75, 74, and 66 percent less likely to be rehospitalized, to have an emergency department visit, and to die from any cause, respectively.

"The findings of this study demonstrate that mental health interventions have a significant protective impact on cardiovascular outcomes for patients with depression and anxiety," the authors write. "Accordingly, these findings motivate further studies investigating mental health interventions in patients with cardiovascular disease."

Abstract/Full Text