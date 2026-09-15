Cardiovascular Diseases

Midlife Onset of Increasing Pulse Pressure Not Linked to Menopause

Pulse pressure transition from a falling to rising profile occurs about 10 years earlier in women than men
woman patient heart
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Blood Pressure
Menopause
Middle Age
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