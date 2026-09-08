Cardiovascular Diseases

More Advanced CKM Syndrome Linked to Worse Cardiovascular Health

Stage 1 to 3 CKM syndrome linked to significantly higher mean-mean, mean-maximum carotid intima-medial thickness
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Arteries
Cardiometabolic
Risk Factors
Young Adult
Cardiovascular
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