More Sitting Tied to Greater Death Risk in Older Women

THURSDAY, Feb. 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Higher total sitting time and longer mean sitting bout duration are associated with higher all-cause and cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality risk among older women, according to a study published online Feb. 27 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Steve Nguyen, Ph.D., from the University of California, San Diego, and colleagues examined the prospective associations of convolutional neural network hip accelerometer posture-classified total sitting time and mean sitting bout duration with all-cause and CVD death in older women. The analysis included 5,856 participants (mean age, 79 years) in the Women’s Health Initiative Objective Physical Activity and Cardiovascular Health Study (median, 8.4 years of follow-up).

The researchers found that risks for all-cause death and CVD death were higher for women in the highest total sitting time quartile (>11.6 hours/day) versus the lowest (<9.3 hours/day; adjusted hazard ratios [aHRs], 1.57 and 1.78, respectively). Similar risk was seen when comparing women in the longest mean sitting bout duration quartile (>15 minutes) to the shortest (<9.3 minutes; all-cause death: aHR, 1.43; CVD death: aHR, 1.52). Based on apparent nonlinear associations for total sitting time, higher all-cause death and CVD death risk occurred after approximately 660 to 700 minutes/day.

"Reducing overall sedentary behavior and interrupting prolonged sitting in addition to promoting physical activity could have large public health benefits in an aging society," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text