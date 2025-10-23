Most U.S. Adults Unaware of Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Syndrome

THURSDAY, Oct. 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Most U.S. adults have not heard of cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, according to a survey released by the American Heart Association.The online survey included 4,007 U.S. adults and was conducted from Aug. 6 to 22, 2025. Results show that 12 percent of U.S. adults had heard of CKM health or CKM syndrome, despite nearly nine in 10 having a risk factor for it. More than seven in 10 participants were interested in learning more about it and agreed it was important to understand more about CKM health. More than two-thirds of respondents (68 percent) incorrectly believe it is best to manage individual conditions one at a time or were not sure of the best way to manage them. Four in 10 (42 percent) believed a healthy heart would not likely be damaged by other organ systems or were not sure.“The heart, kidney and metabolic systems are connected and, as such, should be treated in a coordinated way,” Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., American Heart Association chief medical officer for prevention, said in a statement. "These results reveal the need to emphasize those connections and help patients understand the importance of collaborative care.”More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter