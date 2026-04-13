Cardiovascular Diseases

Multifaceted Intervention Beneficial for Low-Income Patients With Hypertension

Intervention yielded greater reduction in systolic blood pressure than enhanced usual care
top view of blood pressure machine on table
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Economic Status
High Blood Pressure
Health Disparities

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