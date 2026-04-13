Multifaceted Intervention Beneficial for Low-Income Patients With Hypertension

MONDAY, April 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A multifaceted, team-based implementation strategy results in a greater reduction in systolic blood pressure than enhanced usual care for low-income patients with uncontrolled hypertension, according to a study published in the April 9 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.Katherine T. Mills, Ph.D., from the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in New Orleans, and colleagues randomly assigned 36 federally qualified health center clinics in Louisiana and Mississippi to use a multifaceted implementation strategy (intervention group) or enhanced usual care (control group) for hypertension control. The multifaceted implementation strategy involved team-based care, protocol-based intensive blood pressure management, blood pressure audit and feedback, health coaching on lifestyle changes and medication adherence, and home blood pressure monitoring, while enhanced usual care involved physician education on clinical hypertension guidelines. A total of 1,272 patients (75.9 percent unemployed; 73.4 percent with a family income of less than $25,000 per year) with uncontrolled hypertension aged 40 years or older at these clinics were enrolled: 642 and 630 were assigned to the intervention and control groups, respectively.The researchers found that the mean change from baseline in systolic blood pressure was −15.5 and −9.1 mm Hg in the intervention and control groups, respectively, at 18 months. During the 18-month follow-up period, the mean adherence summary score was 2.8 and 2.1 in the intervention and control groups, respectively. Serious adverse events occurred in 20.9 and 21.7 percent of patients in the intervention and control groups, respectively."Poor hypertension control is a major clinical and public health challenge," senior author Jiang He, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, said in a statement. "This effective, sustainable, and scalable implementation strategy should be widely adopted in the U.S. to improve hypertension control."One author disclosed ties to GE Healthcare.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter