Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Adults Have High CVD Mortality

TUESDAY, Oct. 15, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (NHPI) adults have a high rate of cardiovascular disease (CVD) mortality, according to a study published online Oct. 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Rebecca C. Woodruff, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and colleagues describe CVD mortality among NHPI adults using mortality rates from the National Vital Statistics System for 2018 to 2022 for 50 states and the District of Columbia for adults aged 35 years or older at the time of death.

The researchers identified 10,870 CVD deaths (72.6 percent for heart disease and 19.0 percent from cerebrovascular disease) among NHPI adults from 2018 to 2022. For NHPI adults, the CVD age-standardized mortality rate (ASMR) was 1.5 times higher than for Asian adults (369.6 versus 243.9 deaths per 100,000 persons). NHPI adults had the third highest CVD ASMR in the country, after Black and White adults (558.8 and 423.6 deaths per 100,000 people, respectively).

"Results from this analysis suggest that NHPI adults have a high rate of death from CVD, which has previously been masked by aggregation of the NHPI population with the Asian population," the authors write.

