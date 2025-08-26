New Guideline Developed for Management of High Blood Pressure

TUESDAY, Aug. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- In a new 2025 joint guideline issued by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, published online Aug. 14 in Circulation, updated recommendations are presented for the management of elevated blood pressure and hypertension.Daniel W. Jones, M.D., from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, and colleagues conducted a comprehensive literature review to update the 2017 guidelines for the management of high blood pressure in adults.The authors note that the overarching blood pressure treatment goal is <130/80 mm Hg for all adults. Screening should be implemented for all adults in the community, and guideline-based recommendations should be implemented to improve blood pressure control. Lifestyle changes are strongly recommended for all adults to prevent or treat elevated blood pressure and hypertension, including maintaining or achieving a healthy weight, following a heart-healthy eating pattern, reducing sodium intake, increasing dietary potassium intake, adopting a moderate physical activity program, managing stress, and reducing or eliminating alcohol.For all adults with an average blood pressure ≥140/90 mm Hg and/or for selected adults with average blood pressure ≥130/80 mm Hg, including those at risk according to the American Heart Association PREVENT risk calculator, initiation of medication therapy is recommended in addition to lifestyle interventions.The authors of the guideline also recommend use of the ratio of urine albumin to creatinine for all patients with high blood pressure and expand indications for use of the plasma aldosterone-to-renin ratio test as a screening tool for primary aldosteronism in more patients."It is important for people to be aware of the recommended blood pressure goals and understand how healthy lifestyle behaviors and appropriate medication use can help them achieve and maintain optimal blood pressure," Jones said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text