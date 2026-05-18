New-Onset A-Fib May Accelerate Kidney Function Decline

MONDAY, May 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- New-onset atrial fibrillation (AF) may accelerate kidney function decline, according to a study published online May 14 in JAMA Network Open.Yuichiro Mori, M.D., from Kyoto University in Japan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the association of new-onset AF with subsequent kidney function decline in working-age adults. Participants included screening attendees aged 35 to 59 years in sinus rhythm without previous AF, cardiovascular comorbidities, or end-stage kidney disease. A total of 23,510 adults who developed new-onset AF during the annual screening interval were matched in a 1:5 ratio to 117,550 individuals who did not develop new-onset AF.The researchers found that the annual rate of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) decline was greater in association with new-onset AF versus no AF (−1.23 versus −0.94 mL/min/1.73 m2). An increased incidence of a 30 percent or greater eGFR decline was also seen in association with new-onset AF (hazard ratio, 2.91)."This finding suggests the importance of cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic perspectives in AF management," the authors write. "Further investigation is needed on the cumulative impact of AF on chronic kidney disease progression and on the effectiveness of AF treatments for improving kidney outcomes."Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter