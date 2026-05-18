Cardiovascular Diseases

New-Onset A-Fib May Accelerate Kidney Function Decline

Greater annual rate of eGFR decline seen for those with new-onset a-fib versus matched individuals without a-fib
heart kidney
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Kidney Problems
Atrial Fibrillation
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