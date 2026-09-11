Cardiovascular Diseases

Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Adverse Cardiac Remodeling

Linear dose-response relationships seen for all associations; most were partially mediated by shorter sleep duration
Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Adverse Cardiac Remodeling
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Mri
Sleep
Light Pollution
Cardiovascular
Night
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