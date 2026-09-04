Cardiovascular Diseases

NOACs Linked to Slower Cognitive Decline in Patients With A-Fib, Alzheimer Disease

Non-vitamin K anticoagulants also have more favorable effectiveness and safety profiles versus warfarin, no anticoagulation
aspirin pills drugs
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Alzheimer Disease
Stroke
Atrial Fibrillation
Mortality
Anticoagulants
Fractures
Cognition
Bleeding
logo
www.healthday.com